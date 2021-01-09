Pittsfield Township To Consider $250,000 County Grant for Platt Road

The Pittsfield Township Board will consider an agreement that will see Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation grant $250,000 to the township for the extension of the Platt Road Greenaway Path.

The township has also received approximately $1 million through the Southeast Michigan Council of Government's Transportation Initiatives program for the project.

The 10-foot paved path is planned for the west side of Platt Road, between Michigan Avenue and Wall Park. It will use an existing mid­block crossing at Hidden Creek and install two more at the township hall and at Wall Park - the township's southernmost park - adding to the township's 11 miles of greenways.

The item is one of several on the agenda for the meeting set for 6:30 p.m., Jan. 13.

Download the Pittsfield Township Board agenda packet below.