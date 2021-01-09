Pittsfield Township To Consider $250,000 County Grant for Platt Road
The Pittsfield Township Board will consider an agreement that will see Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation grant $250,000 to the township for the extension of the Platt Road Greenaway Path.
The township has also received approximately $1 million through the Southeast Michigan Council of Government's Transportation Initiatives program for the project.
The 10-foot paved path is planned for the west side of Platt Road, between Michigan Avenue and Wall Park. It will use an existing midblock crossing at Hidden Creek and install two more at the township hall and at Wall Park - the township's southernmost park - adding to the township's 11 miles of greenways.
The item is one of several on the agenda for the meeting set for 6:30 p.m., Jan. 13.
Download the Pittsfield Township Board agenda packet below.