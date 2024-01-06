SASC Hosts Murder Mystery Night

The Saline Area Senior Center recently hosted a dinner and murder mystery night, with entertainment and door prizes for members and guests.

The evening began with a selection of entrees that was catered by Briskets and Biscuits, along with salads, desserts, and a mocktail bar. Following the meal, the guests could participate in “The Great Gatsby’s Last Gasp” murder mystery that a theater company from Toledo presented.

Attendees were encouraged to wear Roaring Twenties outfits, and props were available for anyone who wanted to participate in the entertainment.

Board president Cindy Sobotta said that over 80 were in attendance.

“Some of the audience was directly involved and had roles. Others were just observers. Handouts were given, and you wrote out your answers. You had to pay attention to what was said and done,” she said.

“It was an awesome way to spend an evening and start the New Year,” Sobotta said. “The audience was entertained and participated, which was great. The staff at SASC worked very hard and all the seniors were impressed and grateful.”

Eva Benevento also helped with the evening’s activities.

“We had a full house. I think the theme and mystery were inviting. Some people came dressed in 1920s flapper fashion, even men. They added to the atmosphere and glitzy fun,” she said. “The room was wonderfully decorated in black, white and gold, and music from the 20s and 30s eras played in the background.”

Brian and Andrea Labarre were happy to attend, though they did not have character roles.

“The event proved a good meal, professional entertainment, and lots of fun watching fellow seniors trying to act out various parts without any chance for preparation,” Brian Labarre said. “In addition to enjoying the program with friends, my favorite part of the evening was being lucky in winning the grand prize of three free Zippy Car Wash coupons!”

Saline City Councilman Jack Ceo and Pam Ceo portrayed mob boss Angel and girlfriend Daisy. Pam Ceo was dressed in her red flapper dress, and Jack Ceo wore a purple hat, as he was part of the Purple Gang.

“It was great to see others in costume,” Pam Ceo said. “Anytime you have audience participation, it makes for an interesting event. It was lighthearted fun. The people who put on the skit were very talented entertainers. It made for a very nice and enjoyable evening.”

SASC Program Coordinator Megan Kenyon was pleased to see so many area seniors participate.

“It was so fun! Sponsors for the event were Nu2U Again, ComfortCare, Steadfast Chiropractic, and Cambrian Assisted Living,” she said.

Kenyon also said she was so thankful for all of the volunteers who made this event such a success.

