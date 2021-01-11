Vehicle a "Total Loss" In Morning Fire West of Town

A construction worker's vehicle was lost in a fire Monday morning west of the city.

Saline firefighters were dispatched to the 4500 block of Williamsburg on the River Road at 8:30 a.m. for a vehicle fire. Fire Chief Craig Hoeft said when firefighters arrived, the vehicle, a four-door sedan parked in the street, was fully involved. Firefighters put the blaze out, but the vehicle couldn't be saved.

"It was a total loss," Hoeft said.

Nobody was injured by the blaze.

The fire began in the engine compartment. The vehicle owner was on the job for about an hour before anyone noticed the fire.

In other news from the fire department, firefighters were dispatched for mutual aid to the 9900 block of Saline Waterworks Road when a hunter passed out while removing a tree stand. Firefighters used harnesses and ladders to extricate him from the tree stand located 16 feet in the air.