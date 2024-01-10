1-10-2024 2:49am
BASKETBALL: Keyes Scores 17 as Saline Defeats Dexter
Lincoln Keyes scored 17 points to help Saline to a 67-44 win over Dexter.
Saline improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red. The Hornets have won three straight games.
Keyes led a balanced attack. Jonathan Sanderson scored 14, Tommy Carr scored 13 and LaDainian Woods scored 11 points.
The Hornets visit Ypsilanti-Lincoln Friday. The Railsplitters are 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red after Tuesday's win against Pioneer
More News from Saline
- Saline Area Senior Center Hosts Souper Bowl Feb. 9 The Saline Area Senior Center is hosting its annual Souper Bowl from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.
- Emagine Showing Lions-Rams Playoff Game Sunday There is free admission for the game - but tickets are first-come, first-serve