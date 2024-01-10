BASKETBALL: Keyes Scores 17 as Saline Defeats Dexter

Lincoln Keyes scored 17 points to help Saline to a 67-44 win over Dexter.

Saline improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red. The Hornets have won three straight games.

Keyes led a balanced attack. Jonathan Sanderson scored 14, Tommy Carr scored 13 and LaDainian Woods scored 11 points.

The Hornets visit Ypsilanti-Lincoln Friday. The Railsplitters are 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red after Tuesday's win against Pioneer

