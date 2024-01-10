Emagine Showing Lions-Rams Playoff Game Sunday

The Detroit Lions are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and at home for the first time since 2023.

If you don't have Ford Field tickets, you can still watch the game in the company of fans. Emagine Theatre in Saline is featuring Sunday's game - for free.

Each participating theatre location will be hosting giveaways during halftime. All attendees will be eligible to win.

Participating Emagine Theaters will be offering game day concession specials. Some concession items may vary by location depending on availability.

The Grit: Corazon Blanco, Blue Curacao, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and Lemonade

24oz Light Draft Beers

Smashbox Sampler Combo: Chicken Tenders, Cheese Curds, Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Quesadillas

Touchdown Combo: Classic Pizza, Classic Nachos, Pretzel Bites

WHEN:

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Kickoff: 8:00 P.M.

Doors Open at 5:00 P.M.

COST:

Admission to is FREE. No purchase necessary.

Tickets are now available for pickup at all participating Emagine locations.

Seating is limited and tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A maximum of 8 tickets can be redeemed per group, unless all members of your party are present at the time of pickup.

