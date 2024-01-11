What to do in Saline this weekend: Spaghetti Dinner, Classical Music, Yoga, VVA Coffee, Painting Party and More

It could be a snowy weekend, but that's no reason to stay home.

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 12 - Sunday, Jan 14

FEATURED EVENTS

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser - Sat Jan 13 6:30 pm

St. Andrew Catholic Church

Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner to benefit Pregnancy Help Clinic. Saturday, January 13, 6:30-8:00pm. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, children under eight $5. Dine-in or carry-out. [more details]

Other Events

VVA Coffee - Fri Jan 12 9:00 am

Brewed Awakenings Cafe

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 coffee hour is at Brewed Awakenings at 9 a.m. [more details]

Classical Music: The Magic Flute - Fri Jan 12 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Andrew's goal in this class is to foster a deeper appreciation for classical music. In this session, he will focus on the beautiful art form of opera, and has chosen to explore Mozart's The Magic Flute. During the first class, we will delve into the vibrant characters and immerse ourselves in learning about and appreciating the beautiful arias of the first act. In the second class, we will watch the first act as performed by the Metropolitan Opera, allowing us to truly experience the opera in… [more details]

Gentle Yoga Flow - Fri Jan 12 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for indoor sessions of Walking Yoga. This 4-week class series will take place inside the building. Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

[more details]

Canvas & Cookies - Fri Jan 12 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Learn the art of acrylic painting step by step! Join us in 2024 for Michigan-inspired painting sessions led by Katherine. Throughout the process, you'll gain valuable insights into composition, color usage, and the elements and principles of art. Feel free to indulge in Linda's delicious chocolate chip cookies and let the artistic journey unfold in this welcoming and stress-free class. No previous experience required. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community… [more details]

Early Release and 1/2 Day Pizza Cafe - Fri Jan 12 12:15 pm

Saline District Library

Teens! Come get some free pizza on your early release days in the Brecon Room.

Generously sponsored by Friends of the Saline District Library.

First Come/First Served

[more details]

Lego at the Library - Fri Jan 12 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love building with Lego? Drop in for an hour of free building using the Library building bricks.

Ages 6 -11. No registration required.

[more details]

Smash & Dash Smash Burgers Food Truck - Fri Jan 12 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Specialty Made Smashed Hamburger Variations on a Brioche Bun.

Serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

4pm - 8pm [more details]

Dreamcatcher Workshop - Fri Jan 12 5:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

$60 includes all materials to make your own dream catcher like the ones in the photo!

Refreshments will also be included5-9 p.m. Please RSVP by Jan. 10. [more details]

Painting pARTy Cardinals in the Winter - Fri Jan 12 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Cardinals are a favorite songbird that stick around in the winter. The brilliant red plumage of the male cardinal is beautiful against a snowy winter backdrop. Join us as we paint a male and female cardinal in a snowy winter scene. Usher in the new year enjoying an evening of painting and sipping with friends and family. With step by step instructions, you will create a painting you will be proud to display. No painting experience necessary.Rain date will be on Friday, January 19th. Please make… [more details]

