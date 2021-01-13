COVID-19: One Death, 9 Hospitalizations; Positive Test Rate Falls Again in Washtenaw County

Another Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data published on the health department's website. 205 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 thus far.

Another nine residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,015 since the pandemic began. 43 more people have tested positive - the lowest single-day total in Washtenaw County since before the second wave pause was announced in November.

State data showed Washtenaw's positive test rate at 4.69 percent - down nearly a full percent from yesterday. It's the lowest since Dec. 20. The positive test rate in Michigan fell to 6.89 percent, down slightly from yesterday.

Michigan reported 32 more people who died with COVID-19, raising the death count to 13,533. 2,694 more people were infected.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of people in critical care beds fell by 24 to 501, while the number of people receiving care with ventilators fell by 30 to 255. There were 20 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and four more believed to have COVID-19.