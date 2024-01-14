Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 15 - Friday, Jan 19

The deep freeze of winter is here.

Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 15 - Friday, Jan 19

Monday

Overcast, with a high of 8 and low of -6 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, overcast during the afternoon, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 8° Low: -6° with a 0% chance of rain.

Tuesday

Light freezing rain, with a high of 8 and low of 1 degrees. Cloudy in the morning, overcast in the afternoon, partly cloudy in the evening, light freezing rain overnight.

High: 8° Low: 1° with a 21% chance of snow.

Wednesday

Light snow, with a high of 15 and low of 1 degrees. Overcast for the morning, light snow in the afternoon, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 15° Low: 1° with a 28% chance of snow.

Thursday

Mist, with a high of 21 and low of 11 degrees. Mist in the morning, moderate snow in the afternoon, mist in the evening, light snow overnight.

High: 21° Low: 11° with a 64% chance of snow.

Friday

Overcast, with a high of 18 and low of 11 degrees. Overcast during the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon, overcast in the evening, mist overnight.

High: 18° Low: 11° with a 0% chance of rain.

