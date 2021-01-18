Man Who Told Women He Was A "Virgin Looking for Sex" Has History of Concerning Behavior

The Saline Police Department is continuing to search for ways to find help for a young man who's made community members uncomfortable with remarks about sex.

A post on Nextdoor.com warned neighbors about a young man who approached a woman and her neighbor in public and told them he was a "virgin looking for sex." The man repeated the statement a couple of times before walking away, the woman wrote. The woman called police. Another Saline woman on the west side of Saline replied she'd seen a man with the same description (5'4, short cut hair, glasses and a tan coat) at her door, asking to use her phone. When the woman declined, the man went to a neighbor's home. The woman called police.

Saline Police have been working with the man and his family for quite some time. In June, police were called to the 21-year-old man's Whitlock Street neighborhood when he allegedly made lewd remarks to two young girls, tried to entice children into his home, and photographed them in their yards. Neighbors warned him to stay away from their children and their homes.

Police sought trespassing charges against the man. Court records show the man is due in district court for a pre-trial hearing Jan. 26.

Saline Police Chief Jerrod Hart said the police department is working to find help for the man.

"We are working with a myriad of services and agencies to try to assist this young man and solve this issue for the community," Chief Hart said. "We are using every tool in our toolbox to resolve this."

Hart said the situation seemed like it had improved until last week.

He said there are many complexities when working to find people the mental health care they require.