Lynda Lobbestael Was Never Idle as a Farm Wife and Mother to 9 Children

Lynda Gail (Zachry) Lobbestael, 80, of Manchester, Michigan, passed away January 10, 2024. She was born November 18, 1943, in Santa Monica, California, to Clinton and Doris Zachry.

Lynda, the most devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is survived by her children Carol (Roy) Tinsley, Bruce (Lori) Lobbestael, Robert (Crystal) Lobbestael, Daniel Lobbestael, Peter (Vanessa) Lobbestael, Jennifer Lobbestael, Mary (Lynn) Bishop, Debra Lobbestael, and Catherine Lobbestael; 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Lynda is also survived by her sister Jenny (Kavin) DeWitt. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents and John, her dear husband of sixty years.

Soon after high school graduation Lynda met the love of her life, John, who was stationed in California with the Navy. Soon the couple married and started their family in China Lake, California. After several years, Lynda and John moved back to John’s home state of Michigan with two children in tow.

In a matter of years, John and Lynda welcomed four more children before moving, in 1975, to a farmhouse in Manchester to pursue John’s dream of farming. After relocating, the couple added three more children, affectionately known as the “three little girls.”

As Lynda would come to know, life on the farm was tireless; perhaps matched only by the strength and stamina it took to raise the now brood of nine. She was never idle; constantly cooking, cleaning, and caring. Even in the lean times, she remained positive and committed to her family, often reflecting that “this could always be worse.” These nurturing ways and unwavering resilience provided a bedrock for her children, a truly unmatchable gift not unlike her remarkable ability to love each child for exactly who they were.

The farm life also inspired Lynda’s rather conspicuous fondness for keepsake chickens, multitudes of which adorned her home to this day. The sheer number of these chickens may only be dwarfed by the number of family memories created in her home.

Once empty nesters, Lynda luxuriated in her garden. With a near encyclopedic knowledge of plants and flowers, she would spend years tending to the grounds around the now well-established farmhouse. After long days in the fresh air, she would cozy up with a crossword, for which she also had a remarkable aptitude. While she relished these quiet times at home, she favored frequent visits from her grandkids and their babies, once again filling the house with love and laughter.

Lynda’s indomitable strength and caring remained until the very end. While her body succumbed to illness, her keen mind persisted and her loving heart endured. She was fortunate to spend her final months surrounded by the love and support of her family, which she spent a lifetime instilling.

Lynda was a true matriarch whose impact will be forever felt by her family. Her ability to provide love and support, her selflessness and kindness remain nothing less than inspirational. Her wit and wisdom will be forever remembered in every garden bloom and every great grandchild’s smile.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline and no public services are planned at this time. To leave a memory you have of Lynda or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

