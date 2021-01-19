Saline DEI Task Force to Celebrate Culture and Traditions With Cookbook, Seeks Recipes

(Press release from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force)

Formed in 2020, after the national spotlight shone on Saline for racism and xenophobia, the Diversity, Equity & Inclusivity (DEI) Taskforce was created to nurture a culture of inclusion and participation that benefits citizens, businesses, and visitors. This Task Force will develop and promote initiatives and activities, enact policies, learn and lead on building stronger community relationships, improving business opportunities, general education, and ensuring quality governmental services for all citizens. It is imperative for all to feel welcomed, heard, valued and supported in the city of Saline.

As its first initiative, the DEI Task Force is creating a cookbook full of recipes and stories from within the community, with the goal of celebrating different cultures and traditions. Our hope is that people will contribute recipes and share photos of themselves cooking and enjoying new foods while learning about our neighbors.

These cookbooks will be available for sale as a fundraiser to support further Task Force efforts as a way to make Saline safe for all residents, businesses, and visitors by fostering a culture of inclusion and diversity.

To submit recipes, learn more about our members and our mission, or offer to volunteer please visit our website at: https://www.salinedei.org or email us at SalineDEI@gmail.com to submit

photos and recipes. Our other social media handles are:

https://www.facebook.com/salinedei

https://www.instagram.com/salinedei

https://twitter.com/salinedei