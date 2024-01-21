What to do in Saline: Board Game Fun, Book Club, Oragami and More

Here's what's happening as the week begins!

...

20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Jan 22 - Thursday, Jan 25

Teen Take-n-Make Crafts: Frog Origami - Mon Jan 22 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make a Frog Origami.Click here to register.

Puzzle Swap Drop-Off - Mon Jan 22 9:00 am

Saline District Library

January 29 is National Puzzle Day! To celebrate, puzzle fans are invited to bring in a used puzzle (ALL pieces included, please!) to exchange for a ticket from Monday, January 22 - Thursday, January 25. Return on Saturday, January 27 between 11 am and 4 pm and redeem your ticket for a new-to-you puzzle.

Wild Readers Book Club: Murder is Bad Manners - Mon Jan 22 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month we are reading Murder is Bad Manners by Robin Stevens.

Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

3rd - 5th grades. Click here to register.

How to Assess, Manage & Preserve Your Land - Mon Jan 22 6:00 pm

Saline Township Hall

Join your neighbors and Township representatives to learn about the benefits of and opportunities for farmland and natural area preservation. Landowners are encouraged to attend to discuss individual properties with staff from local conservation organizations (Washtenaw County Conservation District, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation, River Raisin Watershed Council, and Legacy Land Conservancy) following the presentation. [more details]

Magic Commander Event @ R U Game? - Mon Jan 22 6:00 pm

R U Game?

MTG Magic Commander Free Event held at R U Game? every Monday. [more details]

Monday Murder Club: All the Dark Places - Mon Jan 22 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.This month's book is All the Dark Places by Terri Parlato.Click here to request a copy of the book.Click here to register.

Puzzle Swap Drop-Off - Tue Jan 23 9:00 am

Saline District Library

January 29 is National Puzzle Day! To celebrate, puzzle fans are invited to bring in a used puzzle (ALL pieces included, please!) to exchange for a ticket from Monday, January 22 - Thursday, January 25. Return on Saturday, January 27 between 11 am and 4 pm and redeem your ticket for a new-to-you puzzle.

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Jan 23 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: January 23, 30, and February 6. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-24 months. Click here to register.

You're Invited - Join our LifeChoices Virtual Discovery Event - Tue Jan 23 10:00 am

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

Join our virtual event!

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your long term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

Register today: www.ehmss.org/eventsor call 734-679-0533

A Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Jan 23 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: January 23, 30, and February 6. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-24 months. Click here to register.

New Adult Supported Social Club - Tue Jan 23 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ (and their caregivers) to make friends and have fun

Click here to register.

This program is generously funded by the Carl F. Schrandt Endowment Fund.

Puzzle Swap Drop-Off - Wed Jan 24 9:00 am

Saline District Library

January 29 is National Puzzle Day! To celebrate, puzzle fans are invited to bring in a used puzzle (ALL pieces included, please!) to exchange for a ticket from Monday, January 22 - Thursday, January 25. Return on Saturday, January 27 between 11 am and 4 pm and redeem your ticket for a new-to-you puzzle.

BookTalk! - Wed Jan 24 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Share a title or three you've recently read and hear what others are reading as well. A Librarian will also highlight a selection of titles to help you decide what to read next. Fiction, nonfiction, audiobooks - anything goes!

Click here to register.

Open Art and Anime for Teens - Wed Jan 24 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays.

Registration is not required.

Trivia Night: Famous Gangsters - Wed Jan 24 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Wednesday - it's TRIVIA NIGHT!

Preschool Playtime - Wed Jan 24 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Children and their caregivers can explore sensory stations, practice fine motor skills, and try fun movement and coordination activities.

Ages 2 - 5. Caregiver supervision is required. Click here to register.

Puzzle Swap Drop-Off - Thu Jan 25 9:00 am

Saline District Library

January 29 is National Puzzle Day! To celebrate, puzzle fans are invited to bring in a used puzzle (ALL pieces included, please!) to exchange for a ticket from Monday, January 22 - Thursday, January 25. Return on Saturday, January 27 between 11 am and 4 pm and redeem your ticket for a new-to-you puzzle.

Meditation - Thu Jan 25 1:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Why meditate? Meditation builds focus and awareness, essential conditions for a clear and stable mind. Meditation helps us more honestly engage with ourselves and the world around us. These classes offer hands-on experience with the basic elements of meditation using the breath and techniques for coping with distracted or drowsy moments. Classes are open to all - newcomers to meditation, long time meditators, and those looking for group meditation with others. Leave feeling peaceful and relaxed… [more details]

Evening Storytime - Thu Jan 25 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs and more while developing early literacy skills.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all weeks: January 11, 18, 25, February 1, and 8. Please contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

Ypsilanti Community Choir Rehearsals Begin - Thu Jan 25 7:00 pm

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

