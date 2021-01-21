Saline Resident Matthew Schneider Resigns as US Attorney After 3 Years of Prosecuting Corrupt Labor Leaders and Politicians

After three years of putting away crooked politicians and corrupt union leaders, United States Attorney Matthew Schneider has submitted his resignation letter to President Joe Biden.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of Eastern Michigan, alongside the incredibly hard-working team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Schneider said, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice. “In the last three years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to an enormous rise in violent crime, the greatest increase in civil unrest since 1967, and a global pandemic. Through it all, the lawyers and support staff of this office have faithfully enforced the law, supported our law enforcement partners, and protected our fellow citizens, and I could not be more proud of the work that they have accomplished.”

Schneider was appointed to the post by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Jan. 5, 2018. In January of 2019, after his nomination by President Donald Trump, the United States Senate unanimously confirmed his appointment as US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The Justice Department press release highlighted some of his office's prosecutions:

An investigation into corrupt auto company executives and UAW officials, leading to the conviction of 15 people, including two UAW International Presidents.

An anti-corruption and anti-fraud lawsuit against the UAW leading to a resolution to bring independent oversight to the union to eliminate corruption.

Obstruction of justice charges against Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Smith for attempting to get a friend and two assistant prosecutors to make false statements to federal officers and a federal grand jury.

America's first indictment of a US citizen, who was arrested on a battlefield in Syria fighting in support of ISIS.

A $7.75 million settlement payment by McLaren Health Care Corporation for unlawful drug diversion.

Schneider was also picked by Attorney General Barr to lead a nationwide effort to review COVID-19 mitigation efforts. In May the Justice Department filed a Statement of Interest in a case challenging Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 orders.

“As important as it is that we stay safe during these challenging times, it is also important to remember that we do not abandon our freedoms and our dedication to the rule of law in times of emergency," Schneider stated.

The press release noted Schneider hired more than 100 federal employees and contractors. About 70 percent of the new employees were women.

“We’ve been incredibly successful in the last three years in hiring outstanding public servants, and at the same time we’ve advanced and strengthed the role of women in the legal profession," Schneider said.

Saima Mohsin becomes acting US Attorney.

“I’m extremely pleased to leave this office in the hands of one of the finest federal prosecutors I’ve ever known, Saima Mohsin. Saima is a dynamic trial lawyer and a talented manager. And, as the first woman, immigrant, Muslim United States Attorney in American history, her service is truly historic. Saima will be an outstanding representative and defender of our community as the Acting United States Attorney," Schneider said.