HOCKEY: After a Hot Finish to 2023, Saline Cools Off to Start 2024

The Saline Hockey team hoped to start 2024 like it finished 2023, when the Hornets turned their season around with four straight wins. Instead, the Hornets find themselves in a slump, having lost 4 of 5 games since the new year began.

The Hornets were nearly 3 weeks without a game when they finally returned to the ice Jan. 11 with a game against Mattawan at the Ice Cube. Saline and Mattawan were tied at 3 after regulation. Dominic Vezeau scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Mattawan.

Mateo Iadipaolo and Tyson Jacobs each scored a goal and had an assist for Saline. Antonio Giacalone also scored.

Tyler Schroeder turned aside 35 of 39 shots for the Hornets.

Chelsea 6, Saline 2

For a few moments, it looked like Saline might just beat Chelsea.

Matteo Iadipalo scored the game’s opening goal, rushing into the Bulldogs’ zone, cutting to the middle, using the defenseman as a screen and then firing a shot past the goalie.

The Bulldogs tied it a short time later and the teams went into the dressing room tied at one after the first period. But the Bulldogs, the more physical team, started tilting the ice toward the Hornet goal. The Bulldogs added two goals in the second and then three more in the third.

For the Hornets, Antonio Giacalone scored a beautiful breakaway goal in the third period. Tyler Schroeder took the loss, stopping 24 of 30 shots.

Saline 6, Dexter 0

Defenseman Luke Kelley scored 2 goals and had an assist and Tyler Schroeder and Brendan Warwinsky shared a shutout as Saline beat Dexter, 6-0, at the Ice Cube on Jan. 16.

It was Warwinsky’s varsity debut.

Jack Boyle, Mateo Iadipaolo, and Tyson Jacobs all had a goal and an assist. Blake Woodrel scored and had two assets. Ethan Phelps and Antonio Giacalone each tallied two assists. Johnny Iadipaolo and Wyatt Church each had an assist.

Warwinsky and Schroeder each made six saves. The game was called due to the mercy rule after two periods.

Saline Drops Two in Traverse Cty.

In the first of two games in Traverse City, the Hornets lost 3-2 to Traverse City West on Jan. 18. On Jan. 20, Saline lost to Traverse City East, 5-2.

Stats were not available.

