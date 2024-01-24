Learn How to Raise Successful Kids Without Over-Parenting from Best-Selling Author Julie Lythcott-Haims

Saline Area Schools invites the community to a discussion with New York Times bestselling author Julie Lythcott-Haims. Lythcott-Haims will speak on topics related to raising successful kids without over-parenting, with themes from her book, “How to Raise an Adult.” The event is free, open to the public, and will take place on February 1, 2024, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Saline Middle School Auditorium, 7190 N. Maple Rd., Saline, MI 48176.

Julie Lythcott-Haims is a renowned author, speaker, and advocate known for her insightful perspectives on parenting, agency, and resilience in children and young adults. Her best-selling book, "How to Raise an Adult," also inspired a widely acclaimed TED Talk.

Once a Dean of Undergraduate and Freshman Advising at Stanford University, Lythcott-Haims shares valuable perspectives and strategies for fostering independence and resilience in children and young adults. Attendees will gain insights into effective parenting techniques that empower kids to succeed while avoiding the pitfalls of over-parenting.

Lythcott-Haims will be available for book signing immediately following the event. A limited supply of books will be available for purchase from the Fine Print Book Shop of Saline.

Event Details:

Title: How to Raise Successful Kids Without Over-Parenting

Speaker: Julie Lythcott-Haims

Date: February 1, 2024

Time: 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Middle School Auditorium

RSVP appreciated at bit.ly/44D74a9

