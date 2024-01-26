Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board Members

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has announced new board members for 2024:

Jon Siedlik | Board Member | Black Rock Technologies

Jeremy Bebber | Board Member | UTEC

Annherst Kreitz | Board Member | Washtenaw Christian Academy

Katie Whitt | Board Member | Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union

The chamber also thanked outgoing board members for their service:

Tammie King | Bemis Farms

Ryan McGovern | Edward Jones

Paul Larson | MMI Engineered Solutions

Matt Benke | Rehmann

Mark Stevenson | Stevenson Water Hauling.

The following board members have stayed on for 2024 in the following positions:

Molly Luempert-Coy | Board President | DTE Energy

Lisa Bozzi |Past President | Liebherr Gear Technology

Eric Gerdes | Vice President | Endurium Advisors LLC

Monica Van Overmeer | Vice President | Stretch Lab

Steve Dobrovich | Treasurer | Standard Printing

Jeff Fordeck | Secretary | Fox River Group

Michelle Dugan | Executive Director | SACC

Oscar Cotero | Board Member | Oscar’s Sports & Grill

Jason Hallman | Board Member | Toyota Motor North America Research & Development

Julia Wellings | Board Member | EHM Senior Solutions

For the full roster and more details, click here.

In 2023 the chamber hosted a wealth of signature events including its Annual Meeting, Business Awards, Saline Salutes, the Golf Outing, the People’s Choice Awards, and the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. The chamber also featured several networking events such as monthly Late Lunch Tuesdays, Building Business Relationships Breakfasts, and quarterly Women in Business events. To get a glimpse at SACC’s 2024 schedule, check out their events page linked here. The chamber will host their Annual Meeting at the Kensington Hotel from6 6-8 p.m., on January 29. All members in good standing can enjoy a cash bar, complimentary appetizers and a chance to win some prizes. To register, click here.

In addition to all of the chamber’s events, the chamber of commerce ushered in a new era of membership as its investment model has been completely revamped. Heading into 2024, the chamber has a robust new Membership Investment & Sponsorship Schedule that provides more defined value for their businesses. Potential members also have the chance to choose their investment level rather than be placed in one automatically (based on number of employees). SACC’s new model will allow businesses to get exactly what they want out of their investment in SACC. To see the entire new model, visit the chamber site or click here.

If you are interested in becoming a member, it’s as easy as filling out an application here. Once completed and approved, new members can take advantage of our Basic, Partner, Corporate, or Enhanced levels of investment based on what makes the most sense for their business. Interested in volunteering? Email office@salinechamber.org for more details.

Contacts:

Kolby Miller

Operations Manager

Office@salinechamber.org

Michelle Dugan

Executive Director

Director@salinechamber.org

SalineChamber.org

734-429-4494

