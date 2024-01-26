SWIM & DIVE: Saline Wins at Lincoln

The Saline swim and dive team picked up an SEC Red win at Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday. The Hornets picked up victories in 10 of 12 events to win 140-44.

The meet opened with Saline teams finishing 1-2-3 in the 200-yard medley relay. Coach Brunty crafted 3 competitive teams - and less than one second separated the teams. But the team of Jonah Bentley, Issac Adanin, Nick Twigg and Thomas Gunnerson won in 1:42.38.

In the 200-yard IM, Will Loveland was the winner in 2:10.28. Braylen May was second and Caleb Summers was third.

Deniz Ozil won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.9. Ethan Bull was second and Isaac Adanin was third.

Drew Miller was the winner in diving with a score of 212.1. Miller executed a beautiful dive in the fifth round to finish ahead of teammate Carter Mitton. Joseph Rosales was third.

Elijah Ames won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.4 seconds. Ty Lauritzen was second and Jordan Marsh was fourth.

Elijah Zaksek won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:43.6. Jason Oyemba was third and Gabriel Romero was fifth.

Nick Twigg won the backstroke in 55.39 seconds. Nathanyel Sarmetn was second and Jonah Bentley was third.

Diego Vades won the 100-yard breaststroke in 59.77. Marcus Stanish was second and Beltan Guerra was fourth.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Loveland, May, Mallon and Alex Fruth won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:36.74.

In the 400-yard relay, the 3 Saline teams went 1-2-3. Ozil, Bull, Ty Lauritzen and Braylen May won in 3:28.1.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Alex Fruth was third, Ethan Proctor was fourth and Carter Haeussler was fifth. Lincoln’s Ryan Mayo won that event and the 100-yard freestyle. Connor Laurizen was second, Gunnerson was third and Jack Mallon was fourth.

