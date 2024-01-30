1-30-2024 1:05pm
Family Magic Show
Mixing the perfect blend of comedy, magic and audience interaction - you will leave wondering which came first, the comedy or the magic!? Come join us for a night of magic, laughs, fun, giveaways, prizes and more!! Doors open at 6:30PM - the show will begin at 7PM! When registering, please register each individual that will be attending the show. Tickets are not sold at the door.
More News from Saline
- Lodi Resident Richard Wenk Shows Special Models at Toy Show, But He's Not Selling Richard Wenk hosted the hottest table at the Farm Toy Show. Like many vendors, Wenk loaded his table with miniature tractors, trucks and cranes. But there were key differences.
- BASKETBALL: Sanderson Scores 29 as Saline Bests Skyline, 57-52 Saline returned to winning ways Tuesday at Skyline as Jonathan Sanderson scored 29 points and the Hornets earned a 57-52 victory