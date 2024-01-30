Family Magic Show

Mixing the perfect blend of comedy, magic and audience interaction - you will leave wondering which came first, the comedy or the magic!? Come join us for a night of magic, laughs, fun, giveaways, prizes and more!! Doors open at 6:30PM - the show will begin at 7PM! When registering, please register each individual that will be attending the show. Tickets are not sold at the door.

