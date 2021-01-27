Saline MI
1-27-2021 9:12pm

Emagine Hosts Super Bowl Watch Party

Emagine Theatres in Saline invites people to watch the year's biggest game on the biggest screen in town.

Emagine will be serving fresh popped popcorn, pizza, pretzel bites and more to satisfy your hunger. Need to quench your thirst? They'll have soft drinks, frozen Coke, draft beers and mixed cocktails for you to enjoy.

This event is FREE to attend but seating is limited and parties must make reservations at the theatre Box Office beginning Friday, February 5.

The event is from 6 to 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7. Emagine Theatres is located at 1335 E. Michigan Ave., in Saline.

