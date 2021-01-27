COVID-19: 1 Death, 5 Hospitalizations In Washtenaw County

The 214 Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated Wednesday by the health department.

County data also showed five hospitalizations and 92 more people testing positive as the health department concern about a new variant of COVID-19 grows. The health department announced recommendations that all University of Michigan Students "stay in place" and avoid gatherings until Feb. 7.

According to state data, the positive test rate fell from 5.5 to 3.82 percent in Washtenaw County - as testing increases.

The county's vaccination webpage showed that more than 600 people have received their second vaccination over the last two days. In all, that county has provided the first shot to 6,119 people and the second shot to 1,314 people. The county is ramping up for the next phase of its vaccination process.

Michigan reported 6 new deaths with COVID-19 - one of the lowest daily totals since the beginning of the pandemic. 14,411 Michigan residents with COVID-19 have died. The state reported another 1,681 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Statewide, the positive test rate dropped from 7.11 to 4.9 percent.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds bell by five to 377, while the number of patients receiving treatment with ventilators fell by eight to 202. There were 23 pediatric patients with COVID-19, up by two since yesterday.