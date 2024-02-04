New Saline Middle School Principal Kim Jasper Excited to Back in the Halls

Kim Jasper, the new principal of Saline Middle School, introduced herself to the Board of Education during the Jan. 30 meeting.

Jasper, who most recently worked as an administrator in Milan schools, graduated from Saline High School when the school was where Saline Middle School is now.

“I’m really excited to be here at Saline Area Schools - particularly at Saline Middle School. Walking through Saline Middle School, my old high school, is quite an interesting experience that I experience every single day,” Jasper told the board.

Jasper told the board she worked 15 years at Milan Middle School. Most recently, she worked as the principal. Before she was principal, she taught English, Spanish, business, and more. She then served as assistant principal.

The Saline Middle School community has given Jasper a warm welcome.

“The community at Saline Middle School has been amazingly welcome. The kids are awesome. They are kind, they are caring and they are excelling in everything they do,” Jasper said. “I’ve already been impressed with them and the staff. So, I am thrilled to be here.”

Jasper holds a master’s degree in Teaching and Curriculum from Michigan State University and is working to complete an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Michigan University.

According to a previously released district press release, throughout her principalship, Jasper has focused on trauma-informed and restorative practices to direct student behavior in positive ways. Her approach assisted students to develop healthy, collaborative relationships in order to foster academic, social, and emotional growth, according to the news release.

Jasper lives in Milan with her husband, four daughters and two dogs.

More News from Saline