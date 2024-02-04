Saline's DEI Specialist and Instructional Coach Ryan Kerr Introduced at Board of Education Meeting

Ryan Kerr, the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion specialist and instructional coach for Saline Area Schools, introduced himself to the Saline Board of Education at the Jan. 30 meeting.

Kerr comes to Saline from Normal Community West High School in Bloomington, Ill., where Kerr taught for nine years. He taught English and Theatre. He sponsored the drama club and helped students put on plays and musicals.

He also taught for eight years in Austin, Texas, Slinger, Wisc., and Rantoul, Ill.

“It’s been a wonderful career and I am utterly thrilled to start taking this next step in the process,” Kerr told the board.

Kerr was impressed by what he’s seen so far in Saline.

“I’ve been in all the schools in this district and I’ve been utterly impressed with the caliber of student, the caliber of teacher and caliber of administrator at every level,” Kerr said. “You all deserve a tip of that hat for what you’ve been doing academically and the work you’ve been doing to prepare for further work that I hope to play a part in.”

More News from Saline