The Saline Area Schools district has released its calendar for the 2021-22 school year (attached below).

The first day of school is set for Monday, Aug. 30.

Winter break starts Dec. 18 with school resuming Jan. 3.

Spring break begins March 26 with classes resuming April 4.

Commencement for the class of 2022 is June 5. The last day of school is June 10.