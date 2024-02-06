BASKETBALL: Saline Ends 7-Game Road Swing With 3-Game Streak

The road warriors have returned to Saline on a three-game winning streak - and still have a chance to take the SEC Red Crown.

Saline visited Lincoln Monday night for a varsity basketball contest between two of the top SEC Red teams.

Saline won 54-45 to improve to 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the SEC Red.

Saline and Huron have 8-1 records. They play Feb. 20 at Saline. Saline plays four SEC Red games before that though, including Friday against Pioneer (6-2) and Feb. 13 against Lincoln (6-3).

Coach Mike Marek called Monday’s win at Lincoln a “gritty win.”

Jonathan Sanderson once again led all scorers with 29 points. Pyeton Widen scored eight points and had two clutch 3s late in the game. Tommy Carr and Lincoln Keyes each scored six. Caleb Washington scored four points and LaDainian Woods scored 1.

The Hornets had been on the road since Jan. 16, going 5-2. They close the season with six straight games at home.

