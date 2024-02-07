BASKETBALL: Saline Beats Monroe, Wins 5th Straight Game

Keira Roehm scored 18 points, and Kate Stemmer added 16 as Saline beat Monroe 57-28 to win its fifth straight contest. Saline is 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the SEC Red.

"I was really proud of the way we shared it tonight. Our ball movement was excellent and everyone was ready to knock down shots when it was moved to them," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "I am really proud of the way this team is gaining an identity and gelling together. I am really proud of how we played. It was truly a team win."

Roehm had three rebounds and three assists to go with her points. Stemmer had five steals and four assists.

Kadyn Maida scored 10 points and had five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Hadley Griffin scored six points to go with her five steals. Bailey Burt had three rebounds and three points. Lindsey Clarke scored two points and had two rebounds. Abby Zensyuk scored two points. Ayla Stager had five rebounds and Megan Sweet grabbed four.

Saline visits Pioneer Friday.

