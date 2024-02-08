Husband and Father of 3 Karl Frauhammer Was a Mason at the University of Michigan

Karl Frauhammer of Saline was born into Eternal Life on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Born in 1937 in Hungary, he was the fifth child of Johann and Agnes Frauhammer. As a youth, he apprenticed as a mason, eventually becoming a masonry contractor. Following his marriage in 1958 to Irmgard Klinner, and a tour of duty in the German Army, the Frauhammers emigrated to the United States in 1962, settling first in Ann Arbor and then Saline.

Karl worked several years with his brother, Franz, and on his own, prior to being hired as a mason by the University of Michigan Plant Department, from which he retired in 2000.

Karl and Irmgard, who survives, are the parents of Monika Barera (David), Karl A. (Norma), and Linda; the grandparents of Michael and Matthew Barera, Sarah Frauhammer, and Amy DeLellis (Joe), and the great-grandparents of Everly DeLellis, all of whom survive. Several nieces and nephews and their families in the U.S. and Germany also survive, including Susan Dettling (James) and Frank Frauhammer (Brenda), both of Ann Arbor. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Johann, Franz, Josef, Magdalena, Elisabeth and Florian.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, February 19, 2024 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow the Mass and will take place in the St. Andrew Church Columbarium. A luncheon will follow and will also be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karl’s name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or to Arbor Hospice, and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Karl, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

