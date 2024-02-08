Heavy Police Presence in Lodi Township After Alleged Kidnapping, Assault

Police descended upon Lodi Township in response to an alleged kidnapping and assault Wednesday.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Dell and Weber roads.

One resident told The Saline Post that his friend’s son found an injured, tied up and handcuffed man in the middle of the road. Radio scanner files indicate the victim may have been “pistol-whipped.”

The victim, a 34-year-old male from Ypsilanti, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Scanner radio files also indicate police were at one point in pursuit of the baby-blue Chevy Astro van that was reportedly used in the incident.

“We received a call that there was a man on the side of the road who had been physically assaulted in the 6000 block of Dell Road,” said WSCO spokesperson Derrick Jackson. “We are still investigating and attempting to piece together exactly what happened, but the victim reports that he was kidnapped, assaulted, restrained, and dumped in the area where he was located.”

Jackson said details are limited.

“We are actively working to understand what happened, why it happened, and who is responsible,” Jackson said. At around 9:30 p.m. Jackson said police were still searching for a possible suspect.

The roads were closed near the intersection for hours.

