Saline Grad Taybor Pepper Signs with San Francisco 49ers

Taybor Pepper, a member of the 2012 Saline High school graduating class, has signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Pepper, a long snapper, played in 12 games for the 49ers last year. The year prior, he played 16 games for the Miami Dolphins. He broke into the NFL at the age of 23, playing four games with the Green Bay Packers. Without a contract in 2018, he spent the season working out and preparing for his next opportunity.

Pepper played four years at Michigan State University after leaving Saline.

He's engaged to Hayley Williams, another Saline High School graduate, and former Miss Michigan.