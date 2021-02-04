Salt Springs Brewery Installs Air Scrubber to Fight Virus

The latest state order allows Michigan restaurants to open dining rooms with 25 percent capacity.

But are patrons ready to return?

The owners of Salt Springs Breweries, like restaurateurs all over Michigan, have been adapting and innovating to keep their business alive throughout the pandemic. They've had the tents, the fire pits, the overhead heaters, the curbside pickup and family meals to go.

Knowing some patrons might apprehensive about dining inside a restaurant, they've taken another step. They're fighting COVID-19 in the air. Salt Springs Brewery hired Michigan Energy Services to install an "air scrubber" the brewery's heating and cooling system. The technology can purportedly kill airborne viruses, like SARS-Cov-2, which causes COVID-19.

Rob Derksen, of Michigan Energy Services, is neighbors with Ron Schofield. one of the owners of Salt Springs Brewery.

Derksen explained how the Aerus Airscrubber works

"These devices distribute ionized particles. The extra Oxygen molecule produces hydrogen peroxide molecules which seek and destroy viruses, mold and odors," Derksen said.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia, Washtenaw County Health Department spokesperson, said the health department does not have any guidance about the air scrubbers.

"But people should remember that enclosed spaces and anywhere people may not be wearing masks present additional risk for transmission of COVID-19," Ringler-Cerniglia said.

In December, the Washington Post reported that ActivePure was seeking Food and Drug Administration approval to use its purifiers against SARS-CoV-2. Last summer, the FDA approved the company's Aerus Medical Guardian in health care settings to kill the virus on surfaces.

Schofield says Salt Springs Brewery is committed to making patrons feel comfortable returning to their dining room.

"People are a little bit cautious. We hope this makes them feel a bit more comfortable about returning indoors," Schofield said.

Schofield said he researched the technology and "trusts the science." And he trusts his neighbor, who installed the system.

"Rob (Derksen) is ahead of the learning curve. He installed our geo-thermal heating at hour home and I swear by it," Schofield said. "He's a very smart man who understands technology and science and applies his knowledge to heating and cooling."

Derksen said his family has had a similar system in his house for years. He offers two anecdotal pieces of evidence for the systems.

Years ago, when his sons played for the Saline hockey team, he installed a portable scrubber in the team's locker room.

"The coach looked at me and said, 'What is this thing? I can't smell the hockey bag odors anymore?'" Derksen said.

Derksen also installed a device in his HVAC system.

"One thing we've noticed over the years in our family is that one of us will bring home an illness from school or work. But we don't infect each other at home," Derksen said.

On Thursday, Derksen emailed to say he was installing a similar system at Dan's Downtown Tavern. Systems for smaller restaurants can be installed for under $3,000, Derksen said. The bigger the restaurant, the more it costs.

Any restaurant that installs air scrubbing technology is still required to follow all state COVID-19 guidelines on capacity, cleaning, social distancing and mask use.

For more information about the installation of the technology, visit energypath.com.

Health department restaurant inspectors shared the following information, according to Ringler-Cerniglia:

These technologies are emerging in terms of COVID-19 prevention, so we don’t have data or information on them for that specific purpose

Generally speaking, we don’t endorse individual companies or their products

Ventilation is part of a voluntary safer dining program for restaurants

More information is available on the state’s website at: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_105173---,00.html

Other ventilation videos are available at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLX_tZ3xQm0Tnez4iEl2GjUzmIvr36wLLk

Ventilation is one part of an overall strategy, but does not change restaurant capacity limits, masking at all times when standing or seated except when actively eating or drinking, keeping 6 feet physical distance from others and proper handwashing.