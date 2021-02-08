5 Things to Know About The News in Saline This Week

The February freeze is here. A quick glance at the forecast reveals we might not see temperatures above freezing until Feb. 23. Here's what you'll see in the news around Saline this week.

City Council Meets Monday

Saline City Council meets again Monday evening. Here's what's on the agenda:

The city will continue paying Tetra Tech $12,000 and Infrastructure Alternatives $14,000 for assistance with wastewater treatment operations. The plant is short-staffed.

City council will consider paying $76,800 for an infiltration and inflow study. This study is a prerequisite for applying for low-interest state loans for the wastewater treatment project.

Council will consider adopting a resolution on the Sage Solutions Group compensation study findings, never released to the public, and authorizing City Manager Colleen O'Toole to begin addressing salary inequities for non-union staff.

Nathan Voght, of the Washtenaw County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, will present about the brownfield redevelopment program.

Board of Education Meets Tuesday

The Saline Board of Education meets Tuesday night. There are several presentations on the agenda, including one on a group meeting to discuss civility in local conversations. The board is also expected to consider a motion to hire a firm to assist with the search for a permanent superintendent.

Pittsfield Board Meets Wednesday

The Pittsfield Township Board meets remotely Wednesday night. The agenda includes:

A resolution to request MDOT provide for safer left turn lanes on to Michigan Avenue as part of the $30 million Michigan Avenue project (between Platt and Carpenter roads) starting in 2022. In particular, the township is asking for safer lanes for residents accessing Michigan Avenue from Warner Creek, Harwood Farms and other neighborhoods.

A resolution requesting MDOT designate paved shoulders as multi-use pathways as part of the 2022 Michigan Avenue reconstruction project. The township wants specific details about how eight-foot paved shoulders can safely accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians on the north and south sides of the road.

The board will consider a motion to award a $1.7 million contract to Stantec Consulting Michigan for design engineering services related to the Michigan Avenue sewer rehabilitation project scheduled for 2022. In 2009 and 2017 the township has experienced sewer collapses. The project will be done in conjunction with the 2022 Michigan Avenue reconstruction project.

The board will hold the second reading of ordinance #21-212 for open space preservation development options. The goal is to preserve natural drainage, open space, farmland, woodlands, wetlands and environmentally sensitive areas; and to achieve higher quality residential development than could be achieved using conventional zoning.

Sports This Week

Hornets sports are ramping up. The bowling team is home to Pinckney Monday and at Tecumseh Wednesday.

The girls' basketball teams host Monroe Tuesday and Ypsilanti Friday. The boys' teams are at Monroe Tuesday and home to Ypsilanti Friday.

The hockey team plays Huron at the Ice Cube Wednesday and Saturday, and plays Bedford Thursday, also at the Ice Cube.

The gymnastics team is home to Ann Arbor Thursday. The swim and dive team visits Monroe Thursday. The competitive cheer team visits Bedford Saturday.

Valentine's Day is Sunday

Valentine's Day is Sunday. Local restaurants are pulling out the stops for love birds. Salt Springs Brewery has specials all weekend long.