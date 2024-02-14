OBITUARY: James “Jim” E. Heaton, Saline

James “Jim” E. Heaton, age 85 of Saline, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Brecon Village.

Jim was born November 21, 1938 in Florence, SC to the late James R. and Vera (Mincey) Heaton.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation has occurred and no services will be held at this time. Burial will occur at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery, Saline.

