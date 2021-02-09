Saline-Lindenberg Friendship Committee Cancels 2021 Visit to Germany Due to COVID-19

The Saline-Lindenberg Friendship Committee has canceled the 2021 visit to Germany due to COVID-19.

Lindenberg, Germany, a town in Bavaria, has a history tracing back to 857. Saline and Lindenberg formed a sister city relationship in 2003. The two communities are connected by Liebherr Aerospace, an important employer in both cities. Saline's fall festival - Oktoberfest - began as a celebration of the sister-city relationship.

Saline City Councillor Jack Ceo is a member of the Saline-Lindenberg Friendship Committee. He spoke about the decision to cancel the trip during Monday's meeting. Ceo said the decision was made to cancel the visit after a discussion with Lindenberg resident Peter Feind.

"We've decided to cancel this year's trip to Lindenberg that had been planned for some time now. Given the fact that (COVID-19-related) restrictions go on, and there are still so many unknowns about what might be going on this fall, we postponed the trip until 2022.," Ceo told council.

Mayor Brian Marl said he understood the decision.

Germany saw a much more devastating second wave of the pandemic. Cases and deaths have dropped recently, but COVID-19 is still killing 600 people a day in Germany.