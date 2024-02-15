What to do in Saline this weekend: Fish Fry, 1/2 Day Pizza Cafe, Farmers Market, Kids Against Hunger and More

Here's what's happening in and around Saline this weekend.

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Feb 16 - Sunday, Feb 18

FEATURED EVENTS

Public Hearing to Take Input on a New Care Transitions Program - Fri Feb 16 1:00 pm

AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services (the new name for the Area Agency on Aging 1-B) is looking for input on a program that would assist nursing home and hospital patients transition back to the community. A public hearing by Zoom is set for 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. The plan requires input from the public, as it will amend AgeWays’ budget for fiscal year 2024.

You may also send written comments on the plan to tclark@ageways.org or to Taylor Clark, Ageways, 29100 Northwestern Highway, Ste. 400,… [more details]

Other Events

Lunch & Learn with LifeChoices - Fri Feb 16 11:30 am

Alpha Koney Island

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your future long-term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

Enjoy lunch on us at Alpha Koney Island in Ann Arbor, while you learn about the program. Register today: www.ehmss.org/eventsor call 734-679-0533Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions [more details]

Early Release and 1/2 Day Pizza Cafe - Fri Feb 16 12:15 pm

Saline District Library

Teens! Come get some free pizza on your early release days in the Brecon Room.

Generously sponsored by Friends of the Saline District Library.

First Come/First Served

[more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Fri Feb 16 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun, creative, artsy afternoon. Create art, moving through stations at your own pace. Dress for a mess. No artistic experience is required.

Ages 6 -11. No registration is required.

[more details]

Smash & Dash Smash Burgers Food Truck - Fri Feb 16 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Specialty Made Smashed Hamburger Variations on a Brioche Bun.

Serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

4pm - 8pm [more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Feb 16 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $18 (seniors age 60 & over, $15; kids ages 6-12, $15; kids under 6, free). [more details]

Adrian Symphony Orchestra Concert: "Harry's Wondrous World" - Fri Feb 16 7:00 pm

Dawson Auditorium, Adrian College

Our most popular concert returns! This year’s Film Music Concert celebrates the music of the Harry Potter series, where we can relive the most exciting musical moments and characters through the enchanting music of John Williams and others.

The Clinton Youth Choir returns dressed as Hogwarts students singing “Double Trouble,” and everyone is invited to participate in our much-loved Costume Contest!

Bring the family and come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character! Great music… [more details]

Kids Coalition Against Hunger Packing Event - Sat Feb 17 9:00 am

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

We are inviting your business, organization, school or club to join us for a Kids Coalition Against Hunger Packaging Event being held at Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline, MI.

Our goal is to package 40,000 meals! We have been involved with this program for many years and it is a rewarding and fun experience for those who have participated in years past.

Kids Coalition Against Hunger is a humanitarian food aid program which provides packaged meals for children locally and around… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Feb 17 9:00 am

Liberty School

This week's free activity: live music from Danielle Smith from 10am-noon.

All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus high quality handmade gifts! Visit every Saturday to find fresh produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, fish, bread, baked goods, coffee, spices and more. Join us for kids' activities, live music and cooking demos!

Hours 9am-1pm, Free Parking, service animals only [more details]

Smash & Dash Smash Burgers Food Truck - Sat Feb 17 3:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Specialty Made Smashed Hamburger Variations on a Brioche Bun.

Serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

3pm - 8pm [more details]

Valentine's Sweetheart Dinner - Sat Feb 17 5:00 pm

The Clinton Inn

💖 Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner at The Clinton Inn💖

Date: February 17th, 2024 | Reservation Only

Indulge in a night of romance at The Clinton Inn’s exclusive Valentine’s Dinner! Elevate your experience with a delightful 6-course dinner, specially curated for the occasion by our Professional Chef. Online reservations open on February 1st, with seating times starting at 5:00 PM.

Event Details:

🍽️ 5-Course Dinner

🕔 Seating Times: Starting at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM

🍷 Bottle of Wine Included

💑 Tables… [more details]

