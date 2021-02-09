More Sports Resume, But Most Fans Are Banned; Games Are Available Online - For a Cost

When the action resumes in the Saline High School gym this week, it'll be a lot quieter.

The state has lifted the prohibition on contact sports, allowing high school sports to resume with some restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One of those restrictions is a limit on how many spectators can attend the games.

Currently, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending a limit of two spectators per athlete - guidance similar to that in the fall when the volleyball team played indoors.

Saline Area Schools Athletic Director Andrew Parrish said the athletics department is following the MDHHS recommendations.

So how will you get your fix of Hornet athletics? Well, for home games at least, you can watch at www.salinelive.com for $10.99 a month. Games that are broadcast are stored for future viewing - so if you're at work during the game, you can watch when you get home.

Many of the teams in the SEC Red are using the NFHS service so families can watch games during the pandemic - so some road games will be available. For some sports played outside schools, like hockey, options are limited.