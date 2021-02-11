HOCKEY: Scarcella Stops 19 of 20 Shots, Clark Scores as Washtenaw United Earns First Win in Program History

The Washtenaw United High School Girls’ Hockey Team restarted their season with a 4-1 victory against Downriver United. The victory marked the first win in program history, improving the team’s record to 1-1-0 on the season. The two teams last played on Nov. 5, with Downriver skating away with a 3-1 win. The season had been shutdown shortly after the Nov. 5 game due to COVID restrictions, until practices were allowed to restart on Jan. 16. This was the first game back for both teams after games were allowed to resume by the Michigan Department of Health on Feb. 8.

Washtenaw came out to a quick start in the first period, outshooting Downriver 10-5, however the first period closed with no scoring from either side. At 2:18 into the second period, Jillian Eggleson (Dexter, ’22) opened the scoring on the power play with a shot from the left point, thanks to a screen in front of the Downriver goaltender provided by Sydney Clark (Saline, ’25) and a deflection off a Downriver defender. Cecilia Henriksen (Chelsea, ’24) netted what would be the first of her three goals on the night with 7:57 to go in the second. Downriver pulled within 1 less than 2 minutes later.

Washtenaw would spend most of the remainder of the 2nd

period shorthanded. Linzy Costella (Manchester ’21) was a 4 minute boarding penalty shortly after Downriver’s goal, followed by a checking penalty on Rylee Kennedy (Milan, ’24). Washtenaw was able to kill both penalties, and pick up their third goal with 20 seconds to go in the period. Henriksen rounded out the scoring in the 3rd

period with an empty net goal with 1:23 to go in the game.

Goaltender Julia Scarcella (Saline, ’22) turned aside 19 Downriver shots in a solid performance. Raegan Kopitsch (Dexter, ’24) picked up 2 assists on the night.

Head coach Adam Winters was pleased with the Washtenaw’s effort their first game in 3 months. “The level of play was a lot better tonight than it was 3 months ago. Having 3 weeks of practice prior to our first game seemed to help, but you can’t completely simulate a game in practice, so you never really know what you’re going to get. “ Winters continued, “We’re just so excited to be back playing games, I’m happy for both teams to have this opportunity to put a semblance of a season together. I’m proud of the way the team has remained positive and handled setbacks throughout the season.”

The team is back in action this evening against Downriver again, 5:30 at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. Two more games are coming up this weekend, Saturday against Skyline/Huron and Sunday against the Livonia 16U team in Livonia.