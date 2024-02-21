US Army Veteran Phillip Toth, Father of 4, Loved Volunteering, Enjoying the Outdoors

Phillip Junior Toth (89), of Saline, Michigan, passed away Monday, February 12, 2024. He passed away after a good fight to recover from a short illness.

Phillip, fondly known as Phil or Pa, was born to Louis and Mildred Toth on December 22, 1934. He was number three out of six children: Ethel Rasel, Frank Toth, Rose Netchke, Louis Toth, and Dorothy Bubnes. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings, and the love of his life, Elizabeth (Liz) Toth.

Phil and Liz were married on October 2, 1991, in Clarkston, Michigan. They built a beautiful life together in their home with over an acre of land and a river running through it where lots of memories were made. They were married almost 25 years when Liz passed away in 2015.

Phil enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1955 with an honorable discharge in 1957. He grew up on a farm and worked most of his life in construction operating heavy machinery. He loved fishing and hunting with family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening and would plant a crop every year.

Phil was also the BEST volunteer at the Nu2U Again Resale Shop where the staff looked forward to seeing him and his dog Cocoa. He also enjoyed euchre and other activities with family and friends at the Clarkston Senior Center and Saline Area Senior Center.

Phil is survived by his kids Thomas Thompson, Jeffrey Thompson, Terri Thompson, and Lisa Rentschler; his grandchildren Cameron Thompson, Alexandria Ridley, and Connor Rentschler; and great-grandchildren Andria and Aiden McCue. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews and very close friends, including his dog, Cocoa.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Pastor Ken Gilmore will be officiating. Military Honors will be held under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Veteran’s Honor Guard. Inurnment will take place at a future date in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. In lieu of flowers, financial contributions in memory of Phil can be made to Nu2U Again Resale Shop, (1311 E. Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI 48176; or www.nu2uagainresale.org). To leave a memory you have of Phil, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline