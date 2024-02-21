Saline Craft Show Gift Basket Contest

Recognizing the importance of providing for our neighbors in Saline, these baskets and all of the money from the contest voting will be given to assist with Saline Area Social Service’s mission to provide food, emergency aid and support to those in need in the Saline community.

If you’ve ever visited Liberty School, you’ve met Hank, the Liberty Dog. “Woof”, he displays his full excitement for this project as he is collecting animal and pet food, treats and supplies at Liberty School for his basket. Being an animal lover, he fully supports encouraging all people, animals and groups to create their own contribution for the contest for SASS.

Saline’s Citizen of the Year, Kimberly Bryant reiterates this “it is incredibly rewarding to know how it takes a village to support our neighbors. I have enjoyed donating and watching pickups over the years and knowing the benefits and joy this non-profit brings to our community. I am excited to donate a ‘Self Care Basket’ this year at the Saline Craft Show. I know we are all busy, but taking time to donate or volunteer is so rewarding.”

The Gift Basket information below relates that all baskets from individuals, classrooms, athletic teams, clubs, businesses and families are welcomed to provide food or other items for our Salinians. Baskets are to be delivered to Saline Middle School on March 15. Voting will occur at the show from 8 am to 2 pm. Patrons vote by placing money in a voting box. These proceeds benefit SASS also. See the attached flyer for more details; the registration form that should be submitted with the basket.

Brian Marl, Saline Mayor says his basket and that of the City of Saline “will benefit SASS, an organization that contributes tangibly to our community’s wellbeing. I’m hopeful that other groups and residents will participate and/or support this timely and important campaign, which will raise funds for one of the Saline area’s most valued non-profits.” He goes on to state that both he and the city are “delighted to participate in the Spring Craft Show’s 2024 basket challenge – this really is a fun initiative”.

Join our celebrity contributors and create your own contribution to the contest. Visit www.salineschools.org/saline-craft-shows/ for more info or call (734) 401-4020.

