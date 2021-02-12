Green, Frost Earn Academic Honors at Siena Heights University

ADRIAN - Two Saline natives have earned academic honors Siena Heights University.

Safca Frost, studying community and human services, made the academic achievement list.

Megan Green, studying language arts, made the dean's list.

To make the lists, students must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0. The dean’s list is for full-time students with at least 12 credit hours, and the academic achievement list is for part-time student with at least six and no more than 11 credit hours.