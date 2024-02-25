BASKETBALL: Roehm Sets Saline Record for 3s in a Season in Hornet Loss

Keira Roehm set the school record for three-pointers in a girls' basketball game in a 52-47 loss to Howell Friday.

Roehm made six three-pointers to reach 66 for the season. Roehm, a sophomore, has two more regular season games and playoff games to add to her record. The record was held by Sophie Canen. She finished the game with 20 points and three assists.

Roehm is the daughter of head coach Leigh Ann Roehm, who said Keira's play was incredible Friday.

"She worked so hard to get open and was ready for any small opening she got," coach Roehm said, adding that Howell was trying to stop her.

Since coach Roehm took over the program, the team has been known for three-point shooting, with Canen and Ella Stemmer being two of the notable guns.

"We have had a lot of great three-point shooters that have made a lot of 3s, so to break this record is a true testament to how great of a shooter she is and to do it as a sophomore is even more unbelievable," coach Roehm said.

Her 66 three-pointers for the season puts her on the MHSAA all-time list - with at least three games still to play. In addition, she has 126 for her career.

"It's a remarkable record that has been gained through more hours and reps than most can imagine. I am really proud of her," coach Roehm said.

Saline fell to 16-4 and Howell improved to 15-6.

"I am proud of my girls. While we didn't win, we competed and played well throughout a game vs a really tough Howell game. The game was fast and physical and we didn't back down. All we are going to do from here is use this as a learning opportunity and get after it in practice next week," coach Roehm said. "I promise you - this will inspire us moving forward."

Kadyn Maida had another big game for Saline with 17 points and four rebounds. Hadley Griffin (six points and three steals), Kate Stemmer (two points, four rebounds and eight assists) and Megan Sweet (two points) also made the scoresheet.

Saline visits Skyline on Feb. 27 and wraps up the season on Feb. 29 at Saline, where the Hornets will play East Jackson on senior night.

