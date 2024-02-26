BOYS BASKETBALL: Saline Set to Face Belleville in District Semifinal

Playoff basketball starts Wednesday at Belleville High School for the Saline boys' basketball team.

Belleville won their district quarterfinal, 53-43, over Romulus, to advance to the semifinal against Saline.

The winner of the Saline-Belleville match will play the winner of the Lincoln-Ypsilanti semifinal in the championship game. Lincoln is the heavy favorite.

Belleville has an 18-5 record and was second in the KLAA-East. Saline is 18-4 and won the SEC Red.

Did the teams have common opponents?

Lincoln defeated Belleville, 51-41. Saline split its two games with Lincoln

Saline beat Livonia Stevenson 63-54 On Dec. 1. Belleville won both games against Stevenson.

Belleville beat Pioneer, 51-49. Saline swept the two conference games against Pioneer.

