BOYS BASKETBALL: Saline Set to Face Belleville in District Semifinal
Playoff basketball starts Wednesday at Belleville High School for the Saline boys' basketball team.
Belleville won their district quarterfinal, 53-43, over Romulus, to advance to the semifinal against Saline.
The winner of the Saline-Belleville match will play the winner of the Lincoln-Ypsilanti semifinal in the championship game. Lincoln is the heavy favorite.
Belleville has an 18-5 record and was second in the KLAA-East. Saline is 18-4 and won the SEC Red.
Did the teams have common opponents?
Lincoln defeated Belleville, 51-41. Saline split its two games with Lincoln
Saline beat Livonia Stevenson 63-54 On Dec. 1. Belleville won both games against Stevenson.
Belleville beat Pioneer, 51-49. Saline swept the two conference games against Pioneer.
