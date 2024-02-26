Local Projects Listed Among County's Stormwater Improvements
Several Saline area projects were included in the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner's Office $1.2 million in aid for water projects:
- $80,000 – Lodi Township – Saline-Waterworks Road culvert replacement
- $57,500 – Pittsfield Township – Warner Road culvert replacement
- $19,000 – Saline Township – Macon Road culvert replacement
- $72,500 – York Township – Warner Road culvert replacement
- $36,000 – Freedom Township – Nollar Road culvert replacement
The WCWRC is using ARPA funds for the projects., which include local stormwater improvements, flood control, and water quality projects.
“I want to thank the Board of Commissioners for taking action to fund projects that help our communities adapt to the impacts of climate change. This is going to help neighborhoods manage the extreme rainfall events that we have seen, and will continue to see in the future,” Water Resources Commissioner Evan Pratt said.
