Update: Tuesday's Vaccination Clinic Appointments Will Be Postponed

Washtenaw County Health Department is postponing all scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Tues., Feb 16. All appointments will be rescheduled. Washtenaw County has closed all non-essential operations due to the winter storm and dangerous conditions. The vaccination site at EMU Convocation Center will be closed.

Vaccine information is available at www.washtenaw.org/covid19vaccine. Individuals who cannot easily see online information can call 734-544-6700 or 211 or email l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.

Editor's Note: Below is the previously released announcement.

Washtenaw County Health Department will continue providing COVID-19 vaccinations for those with appointments on Feb. 16 at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center. Everyone is reminded to proceed with caution if going out. Late arrivals will be accommodated, and the earliest appointments will be moved to later this week. With the expected snow and hazardous road conditions, the following changes are in place:

Appointments scheduled from 9:30 to 10:00 am are rescheduled for Wed, Feb. 17 at the same time.

If you want to reschedule, you can do so for later this week. Use your scheduling email to see available options. If you cannot reschedule online, please call 734-544-6700. Please reserve phone capacity for those who cannot reschedule online.

Anyone scheduled tomorrow and arriving late will be seen, but please be sure to arrive before 3:00 pm.

If you keep your appointment, take your time and use extra caution to arrive safely. Delays may result in some longer wait times.

If you arrive early for your vaccination appointment, please remain in your car until a few minutes before your scheduled time. You may check in starting 5 minutes before your scheduled time. Assistance or wheelchairs are available for those who may not be able to walk through the entire facility or who may need additional support.

Washtenaw County Health Department continues to work with partner organizations and volunteers to vaccinate eligible individuals as quickly as possible and using all available vaccine doses each week. Vaccine information is available at www.washtenaw.org/covid19vaccine. Individuals who cannot easily see online information can call 734-544-6700 or 211 or email l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org..