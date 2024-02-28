Saline Police Seek Help Finding Suspect Who Shot Pellet Gun at Moving Vehicle

Saline Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the person who fired a pellet gun at a vehicle and nearly struck pedestrians.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m., Feb. 27, on Woodland Drive, near the Saline Rec Center. Someone in a black Ford Explorer fired several rounds striking one vehicle, breaking the driver's side door window and also striking the windshield. The suspect also reported nearly struck pedestrians.

The vehicle, perhaps a 2014 model, had dark window time and a crime trim panel along the tailgate just below the window. The vehicle was last seen southbound on North Industrial Road.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call The Saline Police Department at 734-429-7911 or Detective Stanford at 734-323-2628.

