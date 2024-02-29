What to do in Saline this weekend: Fish Fry, Hearty Breakfast and More

Here's what's on tap for this weekend.

4 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 1 - Sunday, Mar 3

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 1 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $18 (seniors age 60 & over, $15; kids ages 6-12, $15; kids under 6, free). [more details]

Sound Bath: Out of this World - Fri Mar 1 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation. In this time of sound bath, Rob will play singing bowls, gongs, and more with the intention of washing you with the sounds that bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and ease tension. Through the gift of sound, you will be transported to places and spaces that are "out of this world."

Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster,… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Mar 2 9:00 am

Liberty School

Welcome March! (In like a lamb, out like a lamb?🤞) From 10am-noon, we will have Brendon Moss singing folk and indie tunes with his guitar. Are you a new customer? Do you know someone who should be? Bring them down! New customers can submit their names at the info booth for a chance to win a free vendor gift basket. Drawing on March 30 at noon, you do not have to be present to win.

All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus high quality handmade gifts!… [more details]

Hearty Breakfast - Sun Mar 3 8:30 am

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

8:30-11:00am. Adults-$8, Children 5-12-$4, under 5-free. Open to the public! [more details]

