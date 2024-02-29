2-29-2024 4:07pm
WSCO Investigates Person Trying to Open Doors in Travis Pointe
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were called after someone attempted to gain access to a home on the 5000 Block of Quincy Court in Travis Pointe at 9 a.m., Feb. 27. The unknown man was seen attempting to open doors in the area but did not gain access to homes and no property was taken. There are indications that the individual may have been experiencing a mental health crisis and may not have had specific criminal intent.
