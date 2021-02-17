The Great Lakes Educational Group Celebrates 20 Years of Helping Students Succeed

(Press release submitted by the Great Lakes Educational Group)

Great Lakes Educational Group is proud to be celebrating their 20th Anniversary in 2021!

Formerly Step Ahead Learning Center, LLC, Great Lakes Educational Group was founded as a family-owned partnership in February 2001. It was originally an academic tutoring center for students of all ages and was located at 111 North Ann Arbor Street, in Saline. Due to the volume of students, in February of 2004, GLEG relocated to a larger location at 152 S. Industrial, in Saline. Student enrollment and educational offerings have continued to increase over the years, and in August of 2014 GLEG built a larger office space at 956 East Michigan Avenue, in Saline.

Great Lakes Educational Group was established on providing quality individualized instruction to students in all academic subject areas and college test preparation. Additionally, GLEG has partnered with Saline Community Education in past years to provide summer camps and classes to students of all ages. The team at GLEG has proudly been voted Best Tutoring Center in the Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit area from 2015 through 2020. Great Lakes was also very honored to be named the 2019 Small Business of the Year by the Saline Chamber.

Great Lakes Educational Group’s business model focuses on meeting the client’s needs while establishing a friendly, positive environment. Most importantly, GLEG’s mission has always been to offer support - educational, emotional, and social - to students, not just homework help or test assistance. With the many challenges and changes endured throughout 2020, GLEG instated online tutoring services in order to keep students, their families, and their staff safe; while maintaining their usual standard of high-quality tutoring. GLEG structured their online tutoring platform in the best way possible to give students consistency throughout the school year. GLEG’s online tutoring platform offers flexibility, a sense of safety, and all sessions continue to operate on a live basis - in which students and tutors work collaboratively, face-to-face on Zoom. Transitioning to online tutoring certainly presented a challenge, but the GLEG team is excited about the future opportunities this format can provide. With an online platform, GLEG is able to expand their services to students and families outside of the Saline and Ann Arbor area. Current offerings include academic tutoring for kindergarten through college level students, ACT/SAT test preparation, enrichment classes, academic consulting, and parent workshops.

The team at Great Lakes feels so fortunate to have had the support of the Saline community and greater Ann Arbor area for the past 20 years. Without client support and word-of-mouth marketing, the camaraderie and support of fellow local businesses and organizations, and the consistent partnerships with Saline Schools, the GLEG team knows they wouldn’t have made it this far. The GLEG staff hopes to continue meeting the ever-changing demands students face in all areas of education with positivity, experience, knowledge, and professionalism for years to come!