COVID-19: 4 Deaths, 2 Hospitalizations In Washtenaw County

Four more Washtenaw County residents have died, according to COVID-19 data updated by the health department Wednesday.

230 county residents have died with COVID-19.

It was the first time the county page was updated since Friday, due to the holiday and then snow emergency. The county's webpage reported that all four deaths had come since 9:30 a.m., Feb. 16.

Five more people have been hospitalized since Friday's update, including two since Tuesday morning. There have been 243 new cases in the county since Friday, including 52 since Tuesday morning.

The county's vaccination dashboard was not updated. It shows 9,454 people have received their first vaccination and 6,148 have received their second.

State data shows the positive test rate falling from 2.29 to 2.07 percent. The state rate increased from 3.48 to 3.77 percent. There were 939 new cases in Michigan, according to the daily update on the state's website. There were 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,188.

Michigan hospitalization data showed three fewer people in critical care unit beds. There were 237 people in critical care beds. The number of people receiving care with ventilators fell by eight to 115. There were 10 pediatric patients with COVID-19, two more than yesterday. There were two more pediatric patients believed to be infected.