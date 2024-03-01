Army Veteran Gary Kind Worked at Ford for 44 Years, Loved Playing and Watching Sports

Gary Sanford Kind of Saline passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024, surrounded by his family at the Saline Evangelical Home.

Gary was born on February 28, 1946, to Sylvia and Sanford Kind in Moorhead, Minnesota. He graduated from Saline High School in 1964 where he played Baseball, Football, and Basketball. Gary served in the US Army from 1966 - 1969 in Bangkok, Thailand. He worked as a mechanic and earned several awards for Sharp Shooting.

Gary was a dedicated Ford Motor Co. employee at the Rawsonville Plant for 44 years. Starting in the Small Motors Department and eventually advancing to the Fuel Injection Department.

Coaching was one of Gary’s favorite summer activities. He coached Little League and up. Gary rarely missed any of his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. His grandchildren were the loves of his life. He always enjoyed taking them to school in the morning and spoiling them with donuts from Speedway.

Gary enjoyed playing and watching a wide variety of sports. He played Fast Pitch Softball for the Fireside Lounge and Niethammer Trucking for several years. He was also an avid bowler. For 40 consecutive years, Gary and his friends would take annual fishing trips to White River, Canada. This was the highlight of his September. In 2015, Gary was able to take his 40th trip solely because of his friends and their support.

If you knew Gary, you knew that he was a Wolverine through and through. He loved tailgating and attending games with his friends and family. Gary was able to watch some of the games this season. Go Blue!

Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol (Dieterle) Kind, his children Laurie (Mike) Crosheck of Manchester and Jeff Kind of Canton as well as his three grandchildren Mitchell Ernst, Glorianne Crosheck, and Madelyn Ernst and his granddogs Strudel, Bo, and Millie.

He is also survived by his siblings, Shirley (Kind) Ireland, Stan (Sandi) Kind, and Steven Kind. In-laws - Kathy Dieterle, Sharon (Rob) Kuhn, Sandy (Pat) Williams, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and three siblings, Gene, Dennis, Sharon (Kind) Compton, brother-in-law Earl Ireland, in addition to many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Gary’s family will receive friends and family on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at St. James United Church of Christ, 11005 West Michigan Ave., Saline, MI. Visitation will continue at the Church on Saturday, March 23, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Case Van Kempen to officiate. Military Honors will be provided under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Veteran’s Honor Guard. Cremation has taken place and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary’s name may be made to the Church, or to the Humane Society of Huron Valley and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Gary, to sign his guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline