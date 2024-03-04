Saline Planning Commission Grants Approval for Dentist Office at Former UAW Site

The Saline Planning Commission granted conditional approval for a combined site plan for a new dentist's office at the former UAW hall at Maple Road and Woodland Drive.

Comprehensive Dentistry, founded by Dr. Colleen Bullard in Ypsilanti, is rehabilitating the 9,380-square-foot building at 601 Woodland Drive East. The building sits on a 6.5-acre site.

Dr. Colleen Bullard started the dental business in Ypsilanti 20 years ago. Since then it’s grown from a 3-operatory practice to a 12-operatory, multi-doctor practice. The Bullards raised their family in Saline and Dr/ Bullard’s parents live in Saline.

“I’ve driven past the UAW hall for 20 years and thought, if that ever went up for sale that would be a real cool place to start a dentist practice in this community,” Bullard said. “It happened this summer and that’s how this came about.”

Bullard said the Ypsilanti practice continues to grow.

“But we want to give back to the community that’s given so much to us,” Bullard said.

Her husband Bill said they will take great pride in the building.

“It’s hard to believe anyone will care more about this than us. This is a passion and a dream for us,” he said.

Mayor Brian Marl was obviously not a fan of keeping the outbuilding. “It’s pretty shabby,” he said.

Bill Bullard said the building should be fine with new siding and perhaps a window. He said storage space is valuable.

“We care very much about how things look, and presentation,” he said.

When the office is full, Bullard expects 35 staff members and 35 patients.

The building is twice as big as Saline’s largest existing practice.

‘The reason this is so big, honestly, is we keep outgrowing space and having to keep expanding,” Bullard said. “Everyone builds them too small. We’ve decided to plan for the growth up front.”

The Bullards hope the practice is in operation for the entire fourth quarter.

Nobody spoke during public comment on the matter, however a resident who could not attend the meeting sent a comment to be read into the record. The resident objected to the proposal, saying the property is an eyesore and that sidewalks are never cleared in the winter.

“If the new dental office does not agree to address the issues then I strongly object to the proposal,” the person wrote.

The Bullards gave every indication they plan to maintain the property properly.

More News from Saline