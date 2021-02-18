COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 5 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County; Positive Test Rate Stays Low

COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Thursday showed 3 more deaths - including two in the last 24 hours. 233 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

5 more people were hospitalized and there were 62 new cases.

The positivity rate in the county fell from 2.07 percent to 1.83 percent. It's been below 3 percent in six of the last seven days. The county's two-week snapshot shows a positive test rate of 2.3 percent.

The county's vaccination dashboard was removed from its webpage. A health department official said the page was being built with more detailed data.

There were 13 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code - the lowest one-week total since mid-October.

The positive test rate in Michigan fell from 3.77 percent to 2.85 percent

The State of Michigan reported 85 new deaths, including 72 identified as COVID-19-related during a review of vital records. 15,273 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19. The state reported 888 new cases.

In Michigan's hospitals, there were 220 patients in critical care beds - 17 fewer than in yesterday's report. There 110 patients receiving care with ventilators - down by five since yesterday's report. There were 11 pediatric patients - one more than in yesterday's report.